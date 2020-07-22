1/1
Patty Nell Taylor
Mrs. Patty Nell Taylor, 61, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on July 19, 2020. Mrs. Taylor was a member of the House of Prayer in Pell City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Finus Max Taylor, Sr. She is survived by her sisters, Rebecca Phillips, Linda Bowers, Juanita Barksdale (Billy) and Martha Carden; and by her brothers, Jerry Phillips (Rhonda) and Buck Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Jonathan Gulledge officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
