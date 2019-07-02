Paul Sydney, age 91, of Odenville, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He lived in St Clair County for 11 years and was a frequent visitor to all local libraries to exchange paperback books. Mr. Sydney retired from the Post Office in 1989, traveled extensively with Fay, and played golf in 49 of the 50 States. He enjoyed camping and fishing and was a great Father and better Grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Fay Sydney; daughter Joan Cottrell; son, John Sydney; brother, Joseph Syniewski; granddaughter, Jocelyn Cottrell and grandson, Jeremy Sydney.
Published in St. Clair Times on July 2, 2019