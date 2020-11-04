Mrs. Peggy Ann Turner, 88, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on November 1, 2020. Mrs. Turner attended New Prospect Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurston "Buddy" Turner; sons, Terry and Mike Turner; daughter, Nina Layton; Brothers, Blair, Carlos, Frank Jr., Jonnie, Raymond, Jimmy and Charlie Staples. She is survived by her sister, Bennie Sue Walker; grandchildren, Duane, Billy, Sean, Michelle, Matt, Teresa, Holly, Terry, Peggy, Jeremiah and Sarah; and sisters-in law, Joyce Ann Staples and Beverly Staples The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Vint Arnold officiating. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
