Mrs. Peggy Elizabeth Conklin, 61, of Ashville, Alabama, passed away on April 18, 2020, in Ashville. Peggy hailed from South Pasadena, California, and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1976. While in the Air Force, she met her husband, Richard Conklin, and they were married in May 1980. She passionately served for five years and was selected for promotion to Staff Sergeant before her Honorable Discharge. Peggy served as a military spouse for the next 24 years in locations from Guam to Turkey. For two years, she helped manage the largest Little League baseball league in Europe. At home, no matter where in the world, Peggy loved gardening, plants, flowers, and growing vegetables. Thanks to tedious weed pulling efforts by her sons, Peggy always maintained a beautiful garden and took enormous pride in winning "yard of the month" several times. As a master bread maker, she developed the best bread recipe because of her exposure to, and immersion in diverse cultures around the world. Ultimately, Peggy settled in Ashville, Alabama. Peggy fell in love with the Ashville community and her home on Lovejoy Road, where she loved feeding and watching the hummingbirds and sitting on the front porch with Richard. In the community, Peggy served as a member of the Ashville Garden Club and was a poll worker at Ashville City Hall. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ashville, where she participated in Sunday School and deepened her love for Christ. Throughout her travels and accomplishments, her most significant and proudest achievement are her two sons. She wished nothing more for them than to have strong faith in our Lord, and thriving families. Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, Lylene Issoglio, and her sister, Susan Issoglio. She is survived by her husband, Richard Conklin; her children, Lyle Conklin (Bree) and James Conklin (Maggie); and by her brothers, Marcus Issoglio and Christopher Issoglio. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements. As of our Lord Jesus, it was important to Peggy to spread His word. If you are inclined, please donate to Gideons International at gideons.org/donate in memory of Peggy Conklin. The family would appreciate knowing about any donation through the GideonCard service. Kindly send a card to 540 Lovejoy Road, Ashville, Alabama, 35953.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 29, 2020