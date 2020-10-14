1/
Peggy J. Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Peggy J. Evans, age 81, was held Wednesday, October 14 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Ms. Evans passed away October 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Evans; son, Rusty Evans; daughter, Regina Evans; sister, Shirley Jones; 2 brothers, Willard Guy, Buddy Neighbors. She is survived by her sons, Roy B. Evans, Dusty Evans; daughter, Jeannie (Freeman) Bowman; 7 grandchildren, Brandy (Jamison) Taylor, Angel Bowman, Anthony (Stevie) Evans, Freeman (Mary) Bowman, Jr., Christy (Alan) Grayson, Christopher Evans, Rodney (Katelyn) Evans; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Mark (Mechelle) Neighbors. The family would like to give a special thank you to her niece, Stephanie Bowman. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved