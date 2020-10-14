Funeral service for Peggy J. Evans, age 81, was held Wednesday, October 14 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Ms. Evans passed away October 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Evans; son, Rusty Evans; daughter, Regina Evans; sister, Shirley Jones; 2 brothers, Willard Guy, Buddy Neighbors. She is survived by her sons, Roy B. Evans, Dusty Evans; daughter, Jeannie (Freeman) Bowman; 7 grandchildren, Brandy (Jamison) Taylor, Angel Bowman, Anthony (Stevie) Evans, Freeman (Mary) Bowman, Jr., Christy (Alan) Grayson, Christopher Evans, Rodney (Katelyn) Evans; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Mark (Mechelle) Neighbors. The family would like to give a special thank you to her niece, Stephanie Bowman. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
