Graveside service for Peggy J. Sweatt, age 74, was held Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Sweatt passed away April 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chester L. Sweatt and son, Shawn E. Sweatt. She is survived by her son, David (Kati) Sweatt; daughter, Tammy S. Wright; special niece, Becky Bowman; 7 grandchildren, Adam Sweatt, Tyler (Candace) Wright, Logan Sweatt, Jackson Sweatt, Cayce (Billy) Johnson, Hannah Sweatt, Emily Sweatt; 5 great-grandchildren, Brantley Wright, Daniel Holmes, Parker Holmes, Jaiden Johnson, Brady Johnson; 2 sisters, Elizabeth Cox, Wanda Gail (Mike) Montabana; special friend, Elaine Layfield. Peggy was a beloved Childrens Sunday School Teacher at New Life Assembly of God and Harvest Center Church of God for many years. The family would like to send a special thanks to Jacks of Pell City for their many years of special service. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home, Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 29, 2020