Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Mrs. Peggy Jean Bagwell, 77, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on November 12, 2019 in Leeds. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Bagwell; parents, Howard and Ethel Tucker; one brother; four sisters; and a great-grandchild, Mattie Wentworth. She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Wentworth; son, Tim (Amy) Bagwell; grandchildren, Leslie Wentworth (Willie) Harris, Derrick (Stephanie) Wentworth, Mitchel (Meredith) Wentworth, Sarah Wentworth, Cole Bagwell, Aidan Bagwell and Anna Claire Bagwell; brother, Milton (Jean) Tucker, great-grandchild, Chelsea Harris. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Johnny Cook officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 20, 2019
