On July 26, 2019, Mrs. Peggy Williams went to be with our Lord and Savior. She was 83 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, William A. (Dollie) Tollison, her brother James "Red" Tollison, and her sister Mattie Davis Mrs. Williams is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Porter "PW" Williams, her children, daughter, Brenda Stillwell (John), son, Greg Williams (Donna) , brother, Grady Tollison, and sister Laura Hartley, grandchildren, Amber Varner (Ron), Hunter Williams (Katie), Michaela Isbell, great- grandchildren, Porter and Lily. Pallbearers were : Johnny Tollison, Jade Tollison, Larry Tollison, Hunter Williams, Ron Varner, and Howard Williams. Funeral Services were held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home- Pell City with Rev. Vint Arnold and Rev. Brad Tollison officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held on Tuesday from 12:00pm until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Clair Times on July 31, 2019