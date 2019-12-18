Mr. Phillip Dewayne Linder, 40, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on December 12, 2019 in Pell City. Mr. Linder was employed by Tortorigi Construction Company. He was previously employed as a mechanic for Tractor Equipment Company. He was a former Volunteer Fireman with the Wattsville Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Linder. He is survived by his fiance', Brianna Layton; daughter Kinsley Grace Linder; mother, Elida Linder; sisters, Ginger Linder Bass (Wesley) and Vickie Sollami; brothers, Charles Linder (Kim), Mario Gutierrez (Barbara) and Albert Aleman; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 10:00 am on Monday December 16, 2019 at Regan Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steven Barber officiating. Interment followed in the adjoining cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 18, 2019