Randall Eugene Ellis, better known as "Randy", age 67, of Pell City, passed away on January 7, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1952 to the late Edwin and Marjorie Huie Ellis. He is also preceded in death by his brother Mike Ellis. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Mary Black Ellis; children Melissa Hawkins (Robby) and Jessica Ellis; grandchildren Haley Hawkins and Colin Ellis; sister Carolyn Henderson and a life long family friend Larry Mayne. Randy retired from Alabama Power in 2017 after 43 years of service, he was a member of the Pell City First United Methodist Church; a member of the Serendipity Sunday School Class and he served 6 years in the Alabama National Guard. Funeral service was held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home with burial in the Antioch Cemetery on Straight Mountain. Pallbearers were Daniel Allman, Chance Allman, Joe Huie, Jeff Huie, Cristian Arriaga and William Marsh. Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory directed.