Mr. Ray Talmadge Rogers, 99, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on November 12, 2019 at his home in Ashville. Mr. Rogers was born November 6, 1920 near Ashville, Alabama to Kate and Charlie Rogers. His mother passed away when Ray was five years old. At the age of sixteen, Ray accepted Jesus as his Lord and Saviour at Friendship Baptist Church at Route One, Springville, Alabama. He married his sweetheart, Robbie Smith on December 28, 1940. Ray was drafted into the U.S.Army in September, 1942 and was sent to Kansas to train for a new outfit - the 94th Division. They were sent to Normandy, entering at Utah Beach Head. Ray served under General Patton in the Battle of the Bulge. He returned home in October 1945. Ray and Robbie had three children. Ray loved his home and family and he loved his country. Ray enjoyed fishing. He and Robbie were very active members of Friendship Baptist Church. He was an automobile mechanic, owning his own business for approximately 26 years. In 1971 Ray went to work for Alabama Gas Corporation. After retirement he and Robbie went on 30 + mission trips with Campers on Mission. Ray and Robbie were married for 70 and 1/2 years until her death on June 2, 2011. Ray was able to celebrate his 99th birthday in his home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Smith Rogers; sister Lucille Burttram; and his brother, Roy Rogers. He is survived by his daughter, Ann Davis (John); sons, Denny Rogers and Jack Rogers (Lisa); nine grandchildren; and 18 great- grandchildren. The funeral service will was held at 11:00 am on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Nicholas Gandy and the Rev. John Faulkner officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 20, 2019