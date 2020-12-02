Raymond Gerald Davis, 7/23/1931 - 11/14/2020, is preceded in death by his parents; Jesse I. Davis and Effie A. Ferguson Davis Bynum, wife; Alice Virginia Johnson Davis. Mr. Davis is survived by his children; Ruthie Virginia Davis Franks (Rick), Kathy Gail Davis (Steve), Judy Alleyne Davis Matheney (Roland Edward) and Raymond Stanley Davis (Carolyn), 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and his special pet; Leo. Funeral services were Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 11:00 at Kilgroe Funeral Home - Leeds with burial at Moody Cemetery. Visitation was held on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 10:30-11 at Kilgroe Funeral Home - Leeds. Mr. Davis was a Korean War era veteran - Dixie Darlings division. He loved the Lord, his family (if you were his friend he considered you family), his country and old tyme country music. He really enjoyed making people smile and for the last few years he was a Santa vet at the VA in Birmingham giving out candy to everyone he met. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone he met. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity
.