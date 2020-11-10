1/
Raymond Lindsey Patterson
Mr. Raymond Lindsey Patterson, 54, of Eastaboga, Alabama passed away on November 4, 2020. Mr. Patterson was a well known boat mechanic. He was a 1983 graduate of Pell CIty High School and held an Associate Degree in Electronics from RETS. He was formerly employed with Honda Manufacturing. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Patterson; daughters, Amanda Pinson (Gene), Shelley Walker (Clint), Elizabeth Patterson, Jayden Patterson and Sadie Patterson; son, Raymond Patterson; parents, Charles and Billie Patterson; brother, Paul Patterson (Jennifer); grandchildren, Tristin Dodd, Rebecca Hinton, Meadow Baldwin and Jaxon Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ryder and Darby Lynn; and nephews, Matt and Josh Patterson. A Graveside Service was held at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with Clint McCall officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
