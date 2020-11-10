Mr. Raymond Lindsey Patterson, 54, of Eastaboga, Alabama passed away on November 4, 2020. Mr. Patterson was a well known boat mechanic. He was a 1983 graduate of Pell CIty High School and held an Associate Degree in Electronics from RETS. He was formerly employed with Honda Manufacturing. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Patterson; daughters, Amanda Pinson (Gene), Shelley Walker (Clint), Elizabeth Patterson, Jayden Patterson and Sadie Patterson; son, Raymond Patterson; parents, Charles and Billie Patterson; brother, Paul Patterson (Jennifer); grandchildren, Tristin Dodd, Rebecca Hinton, Meadow Baldwin and Jaxon Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ryder and Darby Lynn; and nephews, Matt and Josh Patterson. A Graveside Service was held at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with Clint McCall officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.