St. Clair Times

Regina Gay Carroll Bearden

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Gay Carroll Bearden.
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Regina Gay Carroll Bearden, 59, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on March 25, 2020 in Birmingham. Mrs. Bearden attended Broken Arrow Baptist Church. She was a former driver at Adesa Auto Auction for 14 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph T. Carroll. She is survived by her husband, Randy Bearden; daughter, Jennifer Pigeon (John); son, Chris Bearden; mother, Martha Jean Carroll; and five brothers, Greg, Glen, Scott, Jeremy and Brian Carroll; and seven grandchildren. A graveside service was held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Providence Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Allen Crump and Bro. Bobby Golden officiated. In lieu of flowers please contact Randy Bearden at 205-812-5905 for further information. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.