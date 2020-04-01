Mrs. Regina Gay Carroll Bearden, 59, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on March 25, 2020 in Birmingham. Mrs. Bearden attended Broken Arrow Baptist Church. She was a former driver at Adesa Auto Auction for 14 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph T. Carroll. She is survived by her husband, Randy Bearden; daughter, Jennifer Pigeon (John); son, Chris Bearden; mother, Martha Jean Carroll; and five brothers, Greg, Glen, Scott, Jeremy and Brian Carroll; and seven grandchildren. A graveside service was held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Providence Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Allen Crump and Bro. Bobby Golden officiated. In lieu of flowers please contact Randy Bearden at 205-812-5905 for further information. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 1, 2020