Rev. Bobby Eugene Parker
Rev. Bobby Eugene Parker, 80, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on September 27, 2020. He was a loving husband and father. He pastored White's Chapel Baptist, Cook Springs Baptist and Riverside Baptist Churches in St. Clair county. He always had a smiling face and a caring heart. When you met him you knew he truly cared about what was going on in your life. His love for the Lord showed in everything he did. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Olene Parker; and sisters, Mary Jane Newborn and Freda Jo Cook. He is survived by his wife, Autria Nell Batemon Parker; sons, Bryant Eugene Parker and wife Maria Parker, Tony Lee Parker and wife Pam Parker; brother, James Lee Parker and wife Jennifer Parker; three grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. James Lee Parker and the Rev. Ken Maddox officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Coleman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam Manning, Kevin Painter, Joey Vaughn, Tony Brannon, Mark Batemon, Tim Kurzejeski and Tony Parker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Trott and Coleman Cochran. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
