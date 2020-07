Mr. Richard Gene Eakes, 64, of Steele, Alabama passed away on July 14, 202 in Steele. He is survived by his wife, Diana Eakes; daughters, Alicia Blake (Brad) and Hayley Eakes; grandchildren, Tristen Eakes, Caiden Blake and Caleb L. Blake; and by his brother, Charles Eakes (Shelby Jean). Service arrangements will be announced at a later date by the family. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.