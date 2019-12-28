Richard Norman Glenn, age 78, of Argo, Alabama passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and proud Pawpaw. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Pauline Glenn; three brothers, Robert, Thomas and Charlie Glenn; his sister, Betty Blair and his grandson, Nickie Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Glenn; his sons, Nickie (Cathy), Allen (Jeanie), J.D. (Vera), and Ricky (Vicki) Glenn; 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. The funeral service was Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home @ 1 pm followed by burial at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Gene Dobbs officiated.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 28, 2019