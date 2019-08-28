Mr. Richard Wayne "Rick" McKay, 71, of Ashville was born on November 2, 1947 and passed away on August 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Grace McKay, and a great-grandson, Troy Alan McKay. Rick was a lifelong resident of Ashville and worked for the St. Clair County highway department for 42 years, where he was given the nickname "lil' Duce". He retired in 2007. He loved spending time with his family, playing with and spoiling his grandkids and great-grandkids. He enjoyed planting his garden and watching it grow. He liked hunting, fishing and cutting up with his friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Jeannette McKay; two sons, Jerry (Melissa) McKay and Roger (Vicki) McKay; three grandsons, Dale (Samantha) McKay, Cody McKay and Wesley McKay; four great-grandchildren, Bailey McKay, Jayden McKay, Aiden McKay and Keira McKay; brothers, Donald (Christine) McKay, Jimmy (Marie) McKay, Robert (Gina) McKay and Randy (Gayle) McKay, Sr.; sister, Debra Hudgins; aunt, Lois Nolan; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. The Funeral Service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday August 28, 2019 Usrey Funeral Home. Bro. Jonathan Whisenant officiated the service. Interment followed at Reeves Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dale McKay, Cody McKay, Wesley McKay, Scottie Grier, Johnny Hyatt and Chad Smith. Honorary Pallbearers were Donnie McKay, Chuck McKay, Randy McKay, Jr., Joel McKay, Korey McKay, Jordan McKay and Terry Hudgins. Special thanks to Brandy Weston, Stacey McKay, Gayle McKay and Marie McKay for their love and help. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 28, 2019