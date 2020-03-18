Mrs. Robbie Lee Stewart, 80, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Stewart was born on July 30, 1936 in Pell City, Alabama to Robert and Minnie Cotton. She was also the loving wife of Joseph Stewart. She retired from Avondale Cotton Mill, then worked for Paul Mannings's Bar-B-Que for many years. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, aka, "Possum Trot" and was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Minnie Cotton; her loving husband Joseph Stewart; and a son, Robert Stewart. She is survived by a daughter, Gina Bice; son, Wayne Stewart; sister, Mary-Lou Smith (Gordon); brother, Jimmy Cotton (Vicki), 7 grandchildren, Jeremy, Chris, Mitch, Samantha, David, Jessica and Tyler; 12 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Hunter, Taylor, Justin, Hayley, Avery Grace, Madeline, Madison, Brooklyn, Grayson, MaKayla and Maelee; and 1 great-great-grandchild, Sofiya. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday March 19, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with Bro. Andy Smith and Bro. Vint Arnold officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 18, 2020