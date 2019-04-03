Mr. Robert Alexander Champion, 67, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on March 31, 2019 in Birmingham. Mr. Champion was a member of Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church. He served for several years as President of the Labor Union at National Cement. He was preceded in death by his brother, Marshall Champion, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Champion; stepson, Brandon Nelson; sister, Marsha Ramsden; and his brother, Bill Champion. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Barber officiating, with a private burial to follow. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 3, 2019