Robert "Doc" Holliday, JR., age 71, of Odenville, AL passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Doc served 2 tours in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Army, retired from MCI Telecommunications and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and Alabama football. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Williams Holliday; daughter, Leslee Stead (Paul); son Paul Holliday (Katie); sisters, Alice F. Cook (Larry) and Elaine Mize (Ronnie); grandchildren, Austin, Emery, Ellis and Marlow. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery beginning at 11:00AM.

Published in St. Clair Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
