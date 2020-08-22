Mr. Robert E. Bice, 78, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on August 18, 2020 in Birmingham. Mr. Bice was a member of Gray's Chapel Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and was a retired Pressman with The Detroit News and Free Press News. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Bice, and his parents, Roy and Margaret Bice. Mr. Bice is survived by his son, Robert B. Bice; sister, Elaine Holly (Randy); daughter, Lea Anne Kyle (Tyler); granddaughter, Dylan Nichole Kyle; niece, Ashley Harvill (Patrick); great-nephews, Noah and Jonah Harvill; and by many friends. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Lowell Douglas officiating. Interment followed at Ragland Methodist Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
