Mr. Robert Gaylon Glidewell, 68, of Alexandria, Alabama passed away on November 5, 2020. Mr. Glidewell was retired from Anniston Army Depot after 35 years of service where he was known as a hard worker. He also worked at Dynamic Security for over 10 years as a Security Guard. He was a giving person with a great sense of humor and was a loving father, husband and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Fay Glidewell. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Glidewell; daughter, Cassie Renee Decker (Justin); son, Robert Brent Glidewell; sister, Nelda Hallmark; brother, Gary Glidewell; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 1:00 pm on Monday November 9, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Wayne Arnold officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
