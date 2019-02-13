Mr. Robert Gene Dodd, age 83 of Ashville passed from this life to join his Lord in Heaven on February 6, 2019. Funeral Service to celebrate his life was held at 2 P.M. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. Rev. Billy Hunt and Rev. Jay Stewart officiated. Graveside service with military honors followed at Ashville Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directed. Mr. Dodd proudly served in the United States Air Force for twenty years until his retirement. During his military tenure he traveled for extended periods to many places including Greenland, the Philippines and Germany. After retiring from military service, Gene began a career with the United State Postal Service- working as a letter carrier in the Gadsden area. Mr. Dodd was a longtime resident of Ashville and stayed involved with the local community as a member of Ashville First Baptist Church and by working as the Chairman of Ashville Cemetery. Gene was, by all accounts, a unique individual- he held a witty sense of humor and took pride in doing things the right way. He adored his family and they were a source of great comfort and pride for him- Gene will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. Those preceding him in death include his parents and many loving brothers and sisters. Gene leaves behind; His loving wife of sixty one years, Julia "Judy" Dodd; Son, Rick Dodd; Daughters, Sharon (Paul) Collett and Martha (Troy) Gilliland; Grandchildren- Sandra, Jennifer, Robbie, Carla and Brandon; Sister, Ethelyn (Charles) Fuqua; along with nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Special thanks are extended to the physicians, nurses and support staff of St. Vincent's (Birmingham) for their compassionate care and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation (an organization assisting our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families) by mail to Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or online at garysinisefoundation.org/give/ or to the online at cancer.org. Per Gene's request, Ms. Kolyn Kyser had the honor of serving as chief pallbearer. Brandon Gilliland, Troy Gilliland, Paul Collett, Jeff Conn, Robbie Dodd and Frankie Bender served as pallbearers.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 13, 2019