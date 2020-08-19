Mr. Robert Kim Vaughan, 62, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Kim was a Journeyman Electrician and a 42 year member of the I.B.E.W. Local Union 136, Birmingham, Alabama and a long time member and deacon of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Chula Vista. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Franklin Vaughan; brother, Timothy Dwayne Vaughan; and sister, Julie Renee Hawkins. He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Vaughan; daughters, Misty Potts and Leigh Ann Potts (Shannon); grandchildren, Michael Potts, Corey Potts, Landon Potts, Allen Potts and Ashlyn Potts; great-grandson, Reid Sewell; mother, Julia Fay Vaughan Dauphin (Curtis); and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Larry Wimberly and Michael Potts officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Olive Baptist Cemetery. The family would like to thank Lakeside Hospice for their devoted care and a special appreciation to nurses Danny Easterwood and Tameshia Embry. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.