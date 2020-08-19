1/
Robert Kim Vaughan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert Kim Vaughan, 62, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Kim was a Journeyman Electrician and a 42 year member of the I.B.E.W. Local Union 136, Birmingham, Alabama and a long time member and deacon of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Chula Vista. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Franklin Vaughan; brother, Timothy Dwayne Vaughan; and sister, Julie Renee Hawkins. He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Vaughan; daughters, Misty Potts and Leigh Ann Potts (Shannon); grandchildren, Michael Potts, Corey Potts, Landon Potts, Allen Potts and Ashlyn Potts; great-grandson, Reid Sewell; mother, Julia Fay Vaughan Dauphin (Curtis); and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Larry Wimberly and Michael Potts officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Olive Baptist Cemetery. The family would like to thank Lakeside Hospice for their devoted care and a special appreciation to nurses Danny Easterwood and Tameshia Embry. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved