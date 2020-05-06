Robert L. Timmons
Robert L Timmons Jr. age 90, passed away on Friday May 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Eulene Kellum and Clairene Dodd. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Timmons; daughter, Jeannine Farmer (Randy); brothers, Joel Timmons (Jane) and Johnny Timmons (JoAnn); grandchildren, Todd McClendon and Kristin Kell (Josh). A private burial will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations will be made to Make A Wish Foundation.

Published in St. Clair Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Burial
Alabama National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
2056993181
