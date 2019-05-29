Funeral Service for Roberto "Lil Rob" Saldivar, age 49, was held Wednesday, May 29 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Saldivar passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Abigail McGinnis; mother, Maria Saldivar; 4 sisters, Oralia Saldivar, Lupita Leon, Hilda Munoz, Himelda Enriquez; 3 brothers, Ramon Saldivar Jr., Saul Saldivar, Noe Saldivar; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Condolences may be offered to the Saldivar family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 29, 2019