Mr. Rodney Earl Bearden, Sr., 73, of Pell City passed away on January 26, 2020 in Pell City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Louise Bearden. Mr. Bearden is survived by his wife, Mary Bearden; daughters, Melissa Wilber (Brett) of North Carolina and Wendy Morelan (Matt) of Union Grove, AL; son, Rodney Bearden, Jr. (Nancy) of Pinson; sisters, Pat Cooper and Sandy Bearden; brothers, Raymond Bearden, June Bearden (Wanda), Joe Bearden (Margie), Terry Bearden (Molly) and Jeff Bearden; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Dr. Michael Barber officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were grandsons: Ryan, Justin, Dakota, Ryan, Christian, Steven and Brandon. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 29, 2020