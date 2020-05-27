Mr. Roger Dale Batson, 67, of Ragland, Alabama went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Walter and Mary Ethel Batson. He is survived by his brothers, Danny (Patricia) Batson, David (Cheryl) Batson and Dennis Batson; sister, Sheila Lockhart; special nephew, Albert Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Graveside Service was held at 11:30 am on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Dunnavant Cemetery with Bro. Danny Batson officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 27, 2020.