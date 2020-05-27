Roger Dale Batson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Roger Dale Batson, 67, of Ragland, Alabama went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Walter and Mary Ethel Batson. He is survived by his brothers, Danny (Patricia) Batson, David (Cheryl) Batson and Dennis Batson; sister, Sheila Lockhart; special nephew, Albert Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Graveside Service was held at 11:30 am on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Dunnavant Cemetery with Bro. Danny Batson officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Dunnavant Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved