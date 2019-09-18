Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Harris. View Sign Service Information Kilgroe Funeral Home 1750 Ashville Rd Leeds , AL 35094 (205)-699-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

With what we imagine to be the roar of a loud hot rod, our treasured Dad, Husband, Grandfather and Friend Ron Harris left this earth on September 10, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. We know that he was greeted by his family in heaven with open arms having lived a life filled with love for his family that both sustained and gave him joy. Ron had previously worked for Delta Airlines as an equipment mechanic before founding his own auto repair business, Ron's Automotive in Leeds, which for the last 40+ years has been a respected family owned and operated automotive repair shop in the Leeds/Moody community. Later, he started a hot rod restoration business that was an expression of his passion for muscle cars and old hot rods. This passion led him to travel throughout the U.S., exhibiting his customized hot rods and winning many awards around the country. He loved life, spoiling his grandkids and laughing with friends. Ron was the son of the late Virginia "Rose" "La La" Hammock and Cecil "Gran" Harris. He was born on October 16, 1943, in his beloved hometown of Leeds. Ron also has two dearly loved siblings - Sandra "Sandy" Brechin (Bill) of Hernando, MS and James "Jimmy" Hammock (Connie), of Warrior. He also admired his stepfather, the late James "Shine" Hammock. He was blessed to have had two great men influencing him as well as a wonderful loving mother in his life. His wife of the last 28 years has been Theresa "Tessi" Armstrong Harris. Ron and Tessi were married in 1991 and enjoyed many happy years together before he lost his fight with Alzheimer's. Whether they were traveling throughout America for various hot rod car shows, looking for antiques throughout the Southeast, taking vacations or visiting family and friends in the U.S. or overseas, Ron and Tessi had fun and loved being together. Throughout their travels, they made many wonderful life-long friends. He is survived also by two sons; Shane Harris (Sheila) of Ashville and Dennis Harris (Kris) of Moody as well as his stepchildren Shannon Reese (Heather) of Alameda, CA, Shawn Reese of Pell City, and Stephanie Reese of Las Vegas; Grandchildren Kaitlyn Harris of Moody, Caleb Harris of Summerville, South Carolina, Adrianne H. Marcrum (Kyle) of Huntsville, Amber Harris, Allison "Allie" Harris (Dallon Deitz), and Colton Harris of Ashville, Reese Scott of Las Vegas, Katherine "Katie" Reese of Alameda, CA, one great grandchild Elizabeth Deitz and a host of nieces and nephews. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Odenville where he was growing in his faith, his love for God, and people. The family wishes to thank all of his long-time friends, as well as his family and caregivers at 2 North and West Wing at Fair Haven Nursing Home in Irondale, especially the Kindred Hospice staff, for all the love and care they showed him during his final years. Graveside Services were held September 14th at 9 am Graveside Service at Forest Crest Cemetery (5730 Highway 77 E, Irondale 35210). Officiated by Pastor Chuck Lackey from Calvary Baptist Church. Immediately following on Saturday, there was a Celebration of Life Ceremony at Church of the Highlands - Grants Mill Campus Chapel (4700 Highlands Way, Birmingham 35210) beginning at 10 am with a reception following in the same location from 11 am - 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Alzheimer's of Central Alabama in honor of Ronald D Harris. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services. Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Clair Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close