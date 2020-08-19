Funeral Service for Ronald Eugene Henderson, age 94, was held Thursday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church in Vincent. Interment followed at Macedonia North Cemetery in Vincent. Mr. Henderson passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Emogene Turner Henderson; 3 step-daughters, Wanda Jean (Archie) Clark, Regina Eunice Horton, Amy (Victor) Negrete; 4 grandchildren, Angel Capps (Brandon) Smith, Joseph Wayne (Christy) Capps, Brooke Horton (Jamey) Smith, Sean Horton; 8 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Blake & Cade Smith, Ben, Lanie & Noah Capps, Skylar & Parker Smith; special friends, Ray Jordan, Letha Fleming. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.