Ronald Eugene Henderson
Funeral Service for Ronald Eugene Henderson, age 94, was held Thursday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church in Vincent. Interment followed at Macedonia North Cemetery in Vincent. Mr. Henderson passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Emogene Turner Henderson; 3 step-daughters, Wanda Jean (Archie) Clark, Regina Eunice Horton, Amy (Victor) Negrete; 4 grandchildren, Angel Capps (Brandon) Smith, Joseph Wayne (Christy) Capps, Brooke Horton (Jamey) Smith, Sean Horton; 8 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Blake & Cade Smith, Ben, Lanie & Noah Capps, Skylar & Parker Smith; special friends, Ray Jordan, Letha Fleming. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.

Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
