Memorial Service for Ronald H. "Trey" Peters, III, age 28, will be held Friday, June 14 at 4:00 p.m. at Cropwell Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 3:30 p.m. Mr. Peters passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda Calhoun Bryant and grandparents, Ron Peters, Sr. and Nancy Peters. He is survived by his parents, Ron Peters, Jr. and Tonya Bryant Peters; brother, Russell Peters; grandfather, Kenneth M. Bryant; 4 aunts, 3 uncles and 13 cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cropwell Baptist Church, 2700 Hardwick Road, Pell City, Alabama 35128 for the purchase of audio Bibles for Guatemala. Select online giving and underneath the amount chosen select "In Memory of Trey for audio Bibles" www.cropwellbaptist.org Condolences may be offered to the Peters family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 12, 2019