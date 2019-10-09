Ronald "Glenn" Isbell, born on August 2, 1954, was called home on September 27 surrounded by his family. He was preceeded in death by his parents W.C. "Bill" and Edna Glenn Isbell, grandson Harrison Robert Page, and brother Charles C. Isbell. Glenn was survived by his wife of 42 years Karen Cromer Isbell, 2 Daughters- Jennifer Isbell Forman ( JJ ) and Amanda Isbell Page, 4 grandchildren- Josie and Tripp Forman; Jackson and Hayden Page, 2 sisters-Nanette Isbell Thorne and Mary Yvonne Yarbrough. Glenn was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from Excavating and Heavy Equipment Operating.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 9, 2019