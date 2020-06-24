Ronald Lee Underwood
Mr. Ronald Lee Underwood, 50, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on June 16, 2020 in Pell City. Mr. Underwood was preceded in death by his father, Gene Underwood, and by his son, Dustin Underwood. He is survived by his wife, Renee Underwood; sons, Tyler Underwood (Ashley) and Chris Smith (Angela); daughter, Niki Johnson (Kelsey); mother, Katherine Powell; brothers, Larry Underwood (Laura) and Gregory Underwood; grandchildren, Kara, Susan, Cortland, William, Samuel, Abel, Madison, Cason, Reid and Weston. A graveside service was held at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with Dr. Larry Wimberly officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
