Mr. Rudolph Hugh Ingram, Jr., 71, of Cropwell, Alabama passed away on November 24, 2019 in Cropwell. Mr. Ingram was a member and deacon of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, which he loved. He was a very avid Bass Fisherman and also loved to hunt. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Imogene and Rudolph H. Ingram, Sr.; and his brothers, Danny Ingram and Randy Ingram. He is survived by his wife, June Buchanan Ingram; daughters, Karen M. Roe and Tonya R. McEwen (Chris); sons, Rudolph H "Trey" Ingram, III, Michael A. Ingram (Kim) and Lee M. Bilyeu (Sherry); fifteen grandchildren; and eleven great- grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday November 29, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Beck officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the church. Pallbearers will be Kaiden Roe, Trah Ingram, Zan Ingram, Gabe Hamonds, Allen Hayes, Bobby Weekly and Tyler Ingram. Honorary Pallbearers will be Neil Thomas, Cameron Norwood, Eli Ingram, Kevin Roe and Shane Roe. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 26, 2019