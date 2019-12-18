Mrs. Sally Mae Ewers Church, 48, of Lincoln, Alabama passed away on December 8, 2019 in Talladega. Mrs. Church attended Eden Westside Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gary and Virginia Adams Ewers. She is survived by her husband, Curtis Church; daughters, Brooklyn Ferguson (Dakota), Lindsey Abigail Blake (Ashton), Emily Church and Trinity Faith Church; son, Adam Isbell (Rossi Pruett); brother, John Ewers (Jennifer); grandchildren, Joseph Blake and Nova-Grace Lane Isbell. The Funeral Service was held at 11:00 am on Friday December 13, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Vint Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers please contact Curtis Church for information. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 18, 2019