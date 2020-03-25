Samuel A. Norris age 78, of Moody, Al passed away after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Gail Norris. He is survived by his wife, Judy Simpson Norris; daughter, Donna Norris Newton (Wally); sons, Jeff Norris (Kathy) and Michael Norris (Laura); brothers, Jim and John Norris; grandchildren, Ryan Fox (Stephanie), Seth and Jared Fox, Emilie Norris Pruett (Tim), Sarah Norris Timko (Justin), Rebecca Norris, Caroline Norris Rodriguez (Jose), Savannah, Gracie and John-Michael Norris, Cassidee and Clayton Williams, Shea Jacobs; great-grandchild, James Pruett; step-daughter, Stephanie Williams (Jon); several nieces and nephews. Sam served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Trathen, a destroyer, for 4 years. He was stationed out of San Diego, CA. During this time, his service with the Navy took him to Pearl Harbor, Japan, Philippines and Guam. Once he was discharged from his naval duties he began working with Liberty National Life Insurance in California. Later in life when the family returned home, back to Leeds, Alabama in the 70's, he worked with Liberty National in the Leeds office and had a lengthy career with them. He later was employed with Triple A Motoring Club of America on Acton Road and was a Membership Salesman with them. He dearly loved Triple A and all his friends there and eventually retired in August 2009. Sam and Judy married on August 01, 1997. They both enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, and Gatlinburg. They would visit Jeff and his family in South Carolina for many Thanksgivings with the whole Norris Family staying with them. They also would visit Randy and Penny in Florida and enjoy many sunsets on the beach. He loved spending time with family all the grandkids and his neighbors and friends. He was also a member of the Moody Senior Center. They wish to thank Lakeside Hospice of Pell City all their employees, nurses and aides with the amazing care that they gave to Sam. They will be lifelong friends. They wish to thank the many neighbors and friends that gave their time to help. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Bro. Billy Abrams of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and Bro. Larry Wimberly of Lakeside Hospice officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the following in Sam's name: Lakeside Hospice 4010 Masters Road Pell City, AL 35128.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 25, 2020