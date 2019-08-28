St. Clair Times

Sara Bishop

Sara Bishop, 88, of Oneonta, AL., was preceded in death by her husband Russell Daniel Bishop; father Marvin C. Denny; mother Tommie Lou Denny and sister Peggy Macon. She is survived by her daughter Annette Marcrum (Terry); sons Terry Bishop (Diane), Richard Bishop (Candra) and Jeff Bishop (Gina); grandchildren Kristie Bishop Longacre, Terry Bishop, Jr. (Shawntel), Kimberly Bishop, Eric Bishop, Stephanie Bishop, Ginger Marcrum Bowen (Brandon), Hollie Marcrum Miller (Jeremy) and Kyle Marcrum (Adrianne) and twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral service was held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Greensport Baptist Church (Shoal Creek Valley) at 2 PM with Bro. Billy Hunt and Bro. Don Sanders officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery. Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory directed.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 28, 2019
