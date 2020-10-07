Sara Nell Peacock, age 85, passed away on October 1, 2020 after a hospital stay. The graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Pinelawn Gardens with Bro. Billy Abrams and Rev. Ken Dunivant officiating. Burial was at Pinelawn Gardens, located next door to Bolton Funeral Home. Bolton Funeral Home directed. She is preceded in death by her husband: Clifford Peacock; parents; and six brothers. She is survived by her daughter: Carol Dunivant (Ron); and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was loved by anyone who knew her. In life, she was a very loving, giving, and witty person. She was a great cook, specializing in fried chicken, all day simmering of "made from scratch" spaghetti sauce and her famous banana pudding. In her retirement years she enjoyed socializing with her neighbors, friends, and Sunday School class. We would like to thank the dedicated UAB Medical Team for their care and concern for her. Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.