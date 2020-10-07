1/
Sara Nell Peacock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Nell Peacock, age 85, passed away on October 1, 2020 after a hospital stay. The graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Pinelawn Gardens with Bro. Billy Abrams and Rev. Ken Dunivant officiating. Burial was at Pinelawn Gardens, located next door to Bolton Funeral Home. Bolton Funeral Home directed. She is preceded in death by her husband: Clifford Peacock; parents; and six brothers. She is survived by her daughter: Carol Dunivant (Ron); and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was loved by anyone who knew her. In life, she was a very loving, giving, and witty person. She was a great cook, specializing in fried chicken, all day simmering of "made from scratch" spaghetti sauce and her famous banana pudding. In her retirement years she enjoyed socializing with her neighbors, friends, and Sunday School class. We would like to thank the dedicated UAB Medical Team for their care and concern for her. Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved