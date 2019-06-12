Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kilgroe Funeral Home 1750 Ashville Rd Leeds , AL 35094 (205)-699-3181 Visitation 1:00 PM Kilgroe Funeral Home 1750 Ashville Rd Leeds , AL 35094 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Kilgroe Funeral Home 1750 Ashville Rd Leeds , AL 35094 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sara (Sally) R. Potter, age 73 of Springville, Alabama, passed away peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Sally is a graduate from Sidney Lanier High School (1964), Montgomery, AL. She is a 1968 Cum Laude graduate from Birmingham Southern College, Birmingham, AL where she majored in Latin and Greek and minored in English. She is a recipient of many honors including the Fulbright Scholarship and Classical Studies Scholarship from Duke University, NC. While studying at Birmingham Southern a friend arranged a blind date which led to Sally marrying the man who became the love of her life. Sally and Henry Downing Potter, Jr. married on June 7, 1968, which would have been 51 years ago on Friday. They moved to North Carolina after graduation where Sally attended Duke University and acquired her teaching certificate. She taught English and Literature at Orange County High School in Hillsboro, NC. The family moved back to Alabama in 1975 where Sally and Downing worked in the Endocrinology Dept. at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She retired in 2008 after 20 years at UAB. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Henry Downing Potter, Jr., who has been faithfully by her side every day since they were married. Sally is also survived by her brother, John Robertson (Katie); sons, Larry and John Potter, and daughter, Mary Cummings (Trey). Her pride and joy were her five grandchildren: Kinsley and Marian Cummings; Serabeth, John Bagley and Colt Potter. The family wishes to thank the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at St. Vincent's East for their extraordinary care - especially Marianne, Elizabeth, Sarah, Jamie, Debbie and the many doctors who cared for her. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2:00 on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds.

