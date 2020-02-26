Mrs. Sheila Rose Hughes Brewer, 73, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on February 24, 2020 in Pell City. Mrs. Brewer was a member of Who's Who of American Junior Colleges. She was also a member of the Alexander City Independent Methodist Church and the American Society of Solar Engineering. She is survived by her husband, Chester Brewer; daughter, Tonya Fears (Jaddeus); son, James Brewer (Klancy); granddaughters, Sappphire Coker, Lillian Coker and Kaitlyn Brewer. A memorial service was held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Vint Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 26, 2020