Shelby Wayne Jernigan's fight with brain cancer ended Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her home in Margaret, Alabama. Funeral services were held Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 2 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Casey Weaver officiated and burial followed Monday, April 8, 2019, at 2 P.M., at Pine Hill Memorial Park in Talladega, Alabama with Chapman Funeral Home of Eufaula, Alabama directing. Born July 17, 2011 in Dothan, Alabama, Shelby was the daughter of Troy and Rosalyn Parton Jernigan of Margaret, Alabama. Shelby enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Her smile lit up the world around her. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Linda Laverne Parton. Survivors other than her parents include her maternal grandfather: Wayne Parton of Eufaula, Alabama; her paternal grandparents: Linda and Larry Jernigan of Eufaula, Alabama; her aunts: Lisa Parton of Eufaula, Alabama and Stephanie (Patrick) Helms of Clemmons, North Carolina; her uncle: Kevin (Victoria) Jernigan of Jacksonville, Alabama; her cousins: Jessica Helms and Max Jernigan; numerous great aunts, great uncles, cousins and her puppies, Fitoe and Ace. Active pallbearers were Patrick Helms, Rusty Patterson, Dean Horton and Ben Tew.