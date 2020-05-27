Sherrie "Baby Girl" Lynn Fuller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherrie "Baby Girl" Lynn Fuller, 50, of Ashville, AL., passed away on May 15, 2020. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and loved taking care of people no matter who they were. The greatest mom we could ask for - the Kids. Preceding her in death were her parents Howard Fuller and Nancy McGlaughn Fuller; brothers Phillip and Michael Fuller; uncles Herbert Kilgore and J.W. Fuller. Survivors include her children Keith Thompson, Eric Fuller and Kimberly Fuller; grandchildren Dalton Thompson, Kaylin Poole, Noah Thompson and Adelynn Poole; sister Shelia Blackmon; companion James Mostella; aunt Sue Kilgore; uncles J.C. and Henry McGlaughn; niece Jennifer Fuller Turner; nephew Stephen Fuller and closest friend Angela Torres. Funeral service was held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Burial was in Beason Cove Cemetery. Asked to serve as pallbearers were Danny Yeager, Corey Rampey, James Truss, Jr., Lance Baskin, Larry Woods and Dexter Hanson. Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory directed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Funeral Home & Crematory
6878 2nd Avenue W
Oneonta, AL 35121
(205) 274-2323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved