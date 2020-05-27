Sherrie "Baby Girl" Lynn Fuller, 50, of Ashville, AL., passed away on May 15, 2020. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and loved taking care of people no matter who they were. The greatest mom we could ask for - the Kids. Preceding her in death were her parents Howard Fuller and Nancy McGlaughn Fuller; brothers Phillip and Michael Fuller; uncles Herbert Kilgore and J.W. Fuller. Survivors include her children Keith Thompson, Eric Fuller and Kimberly Fuller; grandchildren Dalton Thompson, Kaylin Poole, Noah Thompson and Adelynn Poole; sister Shelia Blackmon; companion James Mostella; aunt Sue Kilgore; uncles J.C. and Henry McGlaughn; niece Jennifer Fuller Turner; nephew Stephen Fuller and closest friend Angela Torres. Funeral service was held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Burial was in Beason Cove Cemetery. Asked to serve as pallbearers were Danny Yeager, Corey Rampey, James Truss, Jr., Lance Baskin, Larry Woods and Dexter Hanson. Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory directed.

