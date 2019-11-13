Mrs. Shirley Ann Wallace, 74, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on November 10, 2019 in Birmingham. Ms. Wallace was an active member of Eden-Westside Baptist Church where she attended Monday Night Bible Classes. She was the retired owner of Moore and Wallace Construction. She was preceded in death by her parents, M.T. and Vester Moss; son, Barry Wallace; sisters, Jean and Faye; brothers, Billy Ray, W.T. and Dee Will Moss. She is survived by her son, DeWayne Wallace (Joy Simmons Wallace); grandchildren, Jason and Dayton Wallace, Dakota and Dustin Wallace and Katelyn Munkus; great-grandchild, Acheron Wallace; and by her sister, Sara Wells (Frank). The funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday November 14, 2019 at Eden Westside Baptist Church with Rev. Jacky Connell officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eden-Westside Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 13, 2019