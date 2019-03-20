Ms. Shirley "Susie" Isbell Lehr, 60, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on March 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Jacqueline McDill; sisters, Mary Ann McDill and Delores Wolfe; brothers, James William McDill and Robert Earl McDill; granddaughter, Leah Isbell; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Isbell. Susie was a lifelong resident of St. Clair county. She was devoted to God, her family and friends, and was an avid Alabama fan. Early in life she accepted her calling of being a caregiver, not only of her family, but to numerous foster children and elders. Much of her life she cared for the loved ones of others. The positive impact of her care and love made numerous lives better and the world a better place. She is survived by her sons, Jason Isbell, Kevin (Racheal) Isbell and Thomas Horner; sister, Kelly Ward; brother, Jeff "Peanut" McDill; grandchildren, Alex Isbell, Justin Isbell, Jake Isbell, Kinley Isbell and Bentlee Gentry; ex-husband, Johnny Lehr; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service was held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Ben Vernon officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Shirley Isbell "Susie" Lehr.
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 20, 2019