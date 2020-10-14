1/
Shirley Marie Lemley Rice
Mrs. Shirley Marie Lemley Rice, 88, of Riverside, Alabama passed away on October 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hoyt Rice, Jr., and a son, Homer Myers. She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Best (Brandon); sons, Larry Myers, Kenny Myers and Ray Myers; grandchildren, Hannah and Emma Best, Justin Myers, Haley Myers, Neeley Ross and Eric Myers; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren. A graveside service was held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wes Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lakeside Hospice, 4010 Masters Rd., Pell City, Alabama 35128. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
