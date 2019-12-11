|
|
Funeral service for Spence F. Barrett, age 63, of Springville, was held at 12:30pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Burial was in Hulletts Chapel Church Cemetery. Spence was a devoted husband, Christian man, and a father, who raised his children with pride and joy. He served in the US National Guard as a tank driver. He was a man of many trades and talents, including grilling, being a master carpenter, and presented himself as a salesman. Spence was an avid Alabama Football fan. On Saturdays, you know Spence and his family would be watching the game. Spence always gave the best advice. As a father, he cared for his family through gratitude, selflessness, and his comedic sense, like the lost son name Kevin, the invisible tank, and the first person to knock in a scat game. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Margie Barrett; brother, Tommy (Linda) Barrett; sister, Lee (John) Baswell; niece, Becky Moore; great-nephew, Eric Carlton; and his best friend, Baxter the Dog. Spence is survived by his wife, Darlene Barrett; children, Dena (Terry) Isbell, Spence (Theresa) Barrett Jr., Arlena (Bryan) Lecroy, Betty Clark, Christopher (Bobbie) Barrett, Heather Moss, Holly (Jesse) Nunnally; grandchildren, Ronnie "Little Man" Isbell, Jessica Gafford, Seth Williams, Hannah Edwards, T.J. Gafford, Rowen Moss, James Drew, Skylee Nunnally, Raven Moss, and Ellie Nunnally; great-grandchild, Hope Lovejoy; siblings, Joann Baker, Louie (Sonya) Barrett, Johnny (Beverly) Barrett, Eddie (Janice) Barrett, Betty (Jerry) Phillips, and Danny (Becky) Barrett; mother-in-law, Anita Robertson; sister-in-law, Tammy Jackson; brother-in-law, David (Tracy) Robertson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pallbearers were his family and friends. Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and the nurses and staff of UAB 6th floor south. Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 11, 2019
|
|
|
