Stanley Osborn, of Ashville, passed away on June 28th, 2019 at the age of 72 from complications related to a stroke the previous year. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles & Jodie Osborn and sister, Hilda Jo (Osborn) Honeycutt. He is survived by his children: Todd Collett Osborn, Brandon Peter Osborn (Kala), Brittney Moriah Osborn, and Mia Kathleen Osborn; Granddaughter, Samantha Karynn Osborn, Bernita Collett former wife of 21 years and brother, Charles Dennis Osborn, Jr. (Josie). Stanley served in the National Guard and retired from BellSouth Services after 40 years as a Lineman. He was a member of Reeves Grove Baptist Church and later attended the Flow Church in Ashville. His loved ones will always remember his quirky sense of humor and hardworking nature. He loved Crimson Tide football, golf and classic cars. A memorial service in his honor will be held on Saturday, July 27th, at 2 PM at Reeves Grove Baptist Church located on Hwy 11 in Whitney Junction/Steele, AL.
Published in St. Clair Times on July 24, 2019