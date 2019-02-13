Funeral services for Stephanie Celeste Smith Creamer, age 37, of Odenville, were held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, 2:00 PM in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Dee Harrison and Chris Smith officiated. Burial followed in the Anniston Memorial Gardens. Ms. Creamer passed away on February 4, 2019 at her residence after a long illness. Survivors include her, daughter, Sadie Marie Creamer, parents, John and Sheila Smith, sister, Valarie Smith all from Odenville and grandfather, John R. Smith Sr from Ohatchee. Ms. Creamer was preceded in death by her brothers; John Allen "JAS" Smith and Steven Smith, grandparents, Harold and Jo Ann Tate and Muriel Smith. Ms. Creamer was a graduate of St. Clair County High School and was a blessing and loved by everyone. She will greatly missed. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 13, 2019