Funeral service for Stephen C. Drummonds, age 69, will be Tuesday, June 18 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cook Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Drummonds passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He dispatched for several law enforcement agencies for over 30 years. Retired from St. Clair County Central Dispatch. Photographer for St. Clair News Aegis. He is survived by his lifelong friend, Lori Mullins; niece, Emily Stone; half-brother, Barry Drummonds and several cousins; his St. Clair County Dispatch Family. Condolences may be offered to the Drummonds family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 12, 2019